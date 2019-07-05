Dallas Police Department Tells Dozens of Officers They're Under Investigation for Facebook Posts

Dozens of Dallas police officers on Friday received letters notifying them they’re under internal investigations for their social-media posts.

The announcement comes about a month after researchers with The Plain View Project published a database of years of public Facebook posts from eight departments that the database’s creators said “could undermine public trust and confidence in police.” The posts included Islamaphobic comments, racial stereotypes and jokes about police brutality.

The project collected posts from scores of active and retired Dallas officers. And of the more than 5,000 posts in the database, over 300 were from active Dallas cops.

