Dallas Police Department Tells Dozens of Officers They're Under Investigation for Facebook Posts - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Dallas Police Department Tells Dozens of Officers They're Under Investigation for Facebook Posts

By Cassandra Jaramillo Paul Cobler Emma Ruby/ The Dallas Morning News

Published 15 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dallas Police Department Tells Dozens of Officers They're Under Investigation for Facebook Posts
    NBC-5
    Two Dallas police cars (file photo)

    Dozens of Dallas police officers on Friday received letters notifying them they’re under internal investigations for their social-media posts.

    The announcement comes about a month after researchers with The Plain View Project published a database of years of public Facebook posts from eight departments that the database’s creators said “could undermine public trust and confidence in police.” The posts included Islamaphobic comments, racial stereotypes and jokes about police brutality.

    The project collected posts from scores of active and retired Dallas officers. And of the more than 5,000 posts in the database, over 300 were from active Dallas cops.

    Click here to read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

    Jim Beam Barrel Houses Caught in Massive Flames

    [NATL] Jim Beam Barrel Houses Caught in Massive Flames

    Firefighters in Woodford County, Kentucky, continue to put out fires that engulfed two barrel houses at a Jim Beam aging compound overnight and into the morning.

    (Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices