Dallas Police Assoc. Wants to Reform Dallas DA's New Reforms

The Dallas Police Association and the Texas Municipal Police Association are asking Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot to hold off on his plan to not prosecute "thefts of necessities" under $750 and to meet with local law enforcement leaders to come up with a better plan.

Earlier this month Creuzot announced a number of reforms, among them that his office would no longer prosecute "thefts of necessities." The outcry over the policy has been strong from law enforcement and, most recently, Creuzot drew criticism from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott who called the DA's approach "reckless and irresponsible" and amounted to "legalized stealing."

"I take great offense to saying that poor people just go out and steal. The people that will take advantage of this are the criminal element who will steal, steal, steal from every business until somebody tells them it's not OK to do it," said Michael Mata, president of the Dallas Police Association.

The DPA and TMPA spoke out against the plan again Thursday, saying Creuzot's plan to not prosecute some "thefts of necessity" puts families in danger and will escalate criminal activity in Dallas County.

Dallas Police Assoc., TMPA Ask Dallas DA to Discuss Reforms

Mata said during a news conference Thursday that while he has a lot of respect for Creuzot and supports some of his new policies, such as bail reform, he asks that the DA sit down with local law enforcement leaders to come up with some better solutions.

"I believe in some of the things he wants to do. The North Texas police chiefs need to sit around the table with this DA and find a better way," Mata said, adding that a reasonable compromise would keep the citizens of Dallas County safe and protect the businesses who do business in the county.

Travis Hammond, vice president of the 28,000-member Texas Municipal Police Association, said the ramifications of Creuzot's policies on "thefts of necessities" and possession of marijuana were made without the input of law enforcement leadership and were "appalling."

"As long as the DA keeps these policies in place, we will continue to voice our opposition," Hammond said.

Creuzot issued a statement Wednesday night clarifying his position on "thefts of necessities" as one where someone commits a theft based on hunger or poverty and not for economic gain. The cap of $750, Creuzot said, was to cover crimes in the range of a Class B misdemeanor of theft where the property was valued between $100 and $750.

As evidence of the policy, Creuzot said he recently cited a woman jailed for two months after a theft of property worth $105. Creuzot said taxpayers should not have been burdened with paying $3,300 to keep the woman in jail for that duration.

Mata said the woman mentioned by Creuzot as having spent two months in jail wasn't kept there by police, he said she was kept there by a $150,000 bond put in place by the court.

"If there is something that needs to be changed legislatively, then DA Creuzot should run for a legislative office and change it in Austin for the whole greater good of the state of Texas. I think we get in a very, very slippery slope when we start to legislate from the bench. Who are we to choose whether this person is poor enough or not poor enough," Mata said.

Creuzot added that he has not directed any police department to stop making arrests for theft offenses, or any offense where there is probable cause.