Dallas Police Arrest Man Involved in Shooting at UNT Dallas

Dallas police have arrested a man after he allegedly shot a UNT Dallas student on the campus' parking lot.

Police responded to a shooting call at the UNT Dallas campus Saturday evening. When officers arrived they discovered a man had been shot. The victim was transported to Parkland Hospital. The injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Investigators have reported that the victim and the man were engaged in an argument in the school's parking lot regarding child custody when the man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim. The man got into the victim's vehicle and fled the scene. He wrecked out a short distance away on Camp Wisdom Road.

The man then ran into a vehicle that was driven by the mother of the child in question. The mother and child were not injured.

Police took the man into custody. The victim is a 41-year-old student at UNT Dallas. No other students were injured.