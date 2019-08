A Dallas mother pleaded guilty Thursday to seriously injuring her 8-year-old son by convincing doctors he was gravely ill when he really wasn’t.

According to prosecutors, Kaylene Bowen-Wright claimed her son was terminally ill and subjected him to more than a dozen unnecessary surgeries.

The boy’s father, Ryan Crawford, won custody.

Crawford has said his son is adjusting well, is perfectly healthy and no longer believes he is going to die.

Bowen-Wright’s sentencing is set for Oct. 11.