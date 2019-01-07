The former Dallas Morning News building shot on July 23, 2010.

As the newspaper industry struggles to stem declines in revenue, The Dallas Morning News on Monday laid off 43 employees in its newsroom and other parts of the company.

The cuts include about 20 writers, editors, photographers and newsroom support personnel. The overall staff reduction represents about 4 percent of the 978 employees working for The News' parent company, A. H. Belo Corporation.

The layoffs are intended to position The News for long-term success, said president and publisher Grant Moise.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Customer, Worker Fight in Florida McDonald's Over a Straw