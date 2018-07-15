Dallas Man Shoots, Kills Pregnant Girlfriend

Dallas police responded to the 2800 block of Clydedale Drive on July 11 at about 11:45 a.m. Upon arrival, a witness told officers she thought someone had been shot inside an apartment.

Officers made forced entry into the apartment and detained the Randy Chiles. The victim was also found in the apartment with a gunshot wound to the head. The pregnant female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chiles was transported to police headquarters, but had to be transported to Baylor hospital for a medical condition.

Randy Chiles is charged with capital murder of multiple persons, according to police.



