Trial to Begin for Man Accused of Killing White Rock Jogger

The trial is set to begin Monday for a former A&M football player accused in the brutal attack of a jogger in 2015.

Thomas Johnson was charged with murder after investigators say he used a machete to kill a jogger on White Rock Creek Trail.

In October 2015, Johnson told Dallas police he was angry about his living situation when he picked a jogger at random in a Northeast Dallas park and killed him with a "large-edged weapon."

He was found incompetent to stand trial in 2016 and was sent to a psychiatric hospital. He was later found fit to stand trial.

An eyewitness to the slaying, identified only as Brandon, said he was cycling along the White Rock Creek Trail at Harry Moss Park when he saw a man hacking another man with what appeared to be a machete.

Police said Johnson admitted to killing a man at the park, later identified as 53-year-old David Stevens, and then leaving the scene to call the police. Police said Johnson borrowed a phone from someone else in the park and called 911 to report a stabbing. He then returned to the scene of the crime where he waited for police and confessed to officers before being placed under arrest.

Stevens' wife of 25 years, Patti, later took her own life. In the days before her suicide, Patti Stevens told The Dallas Morning News that she felt lost without "the love of my life."

Johnson is a Dallas native who attended Skyline High School and played football for Texas A&M in 2012. He disappeared mid-season and wasn't seen again until he appeared at his family's Dallas home three days later.

In an interview with NBC 5, Johnson's father said his son was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2014 and that the disease is a "monster."