Dallas Initiative Aimed at Fighting Crime Hits Streets

Members of the iThink Initiative go door-to-door to recruit workers to help fight crime in North Dallas.

One month after officially launching, organizers and the first wave of recruiters for the "iThink Initiative" have begun fanning out across Dallas.

The privately-funded community effort pays community members to record and gather information that can be used by police to fight crime.

"We need to create the perception that somebody is always watching and if we are down 600 police what are we going to do to offset that," organizer Bruce Carter said.

On Thursday, Carter and eight recruiters went door-to-door at apartments in North Dallas where crime is especially prevalent. As part of the program, recruiters and those who join the program receive a $10 an hour wage.

"Anybody who is doing something that is not good, join this program because it is going to make a difference," recruiter Anthony Devones said.

Before joining in recent weeks, Devones said he would often associate with gang members. Carter believes it's young men like Devones that the program can help empower to fight the crime they might otherwise be a part of.

"We have to stop this (crime) before it becomes normalized, and I believe Dallas is headed that way if we don't do something extreme," Carter said.

So far, Carter said both the City of Dallas and the Dallas Police Department have agreed to help and have said they support the program.