The first day of school for Dallas ISD isn't until Aug. 20, but hundreds of Dallas ISD bus drivers will be hitting the roads before school starts to practice their routes.

The newly formed Transportation Services department will conduct practice routes with more than 600 drivers who will transport 35,000 Dallas ISD students each day.

The practice run-throughs are designed to help each driver to become more familiar with their designated stops before the first day of school.





Paul Manafort’s Lavish Lifestyle on Display During Trial