Dallas Honors Fallen Officers During National Police Week

The Dallas Police Department is dedicating a tribute to fallen officers on Peace Officers Memorial Day. (Published 2 hours ago)

This week is National Police Week -- and Wednesday, Dallas held its annual ceremony paying tribute to the city's fallen police officers.

For many, this year's event carried extra weight, coming just weeks after the Dallas Police Department lost one of their own.

Officer Rogelio Santander was killed in the line of duty on April 25 while responding to a routine call at a Home Depot store. His partner, Officer Crystal Almeida was also shot during the incident. She continues to recover.

Santander's name was read aloud during Wednesday's ceremony at the Dallas Police Memorial, which is now adorned with his badge number.

"It just shows every day how dangerous this job is," said Sgt. Mike Mata, President of the Dallas Police Association. "But these officers are going to go out there every day, answer those calls, and serve the public the best they can."



Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings, Police Chief Renee Hall and other dignitaries spoke during the event.



