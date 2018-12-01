Dallas Girl Victim of Hit and Run

Rylan Bradley was struck by a vehicle before it left the scene, Saturday, December 1, 2018.

Dallas police are looking for the driver of a black sedan after a 9-year-old girl was hit by the vehicle.

On Thursday, November 29, 2018 around 3:30 p.m., officers were called to the scene of a major accident in the 9700 block of Greenville Avenue.

The preliminary investigation revealed the driver jumped a curb and struck the girl who was walking home from school with friends. The driver fled the scene.

She was transported to Children's Hospital where she was treated for two jawbone fractures, missing teeth and a broken femur. As of the last update, she was in stable condition.

Police are asking if anyone has any information on the crash to contact the crimes unit at 214-670-5817.