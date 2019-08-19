New documents obtained by NBC 5 show former Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson has been subpoenaed to testify in at least two pretrial hearings related to the upcoming Amber Guyger murder trial. (Published Monday, July 22, 2019)

Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson could be called to testify Monday in a pretrial hearing related to the upcoming Amber Guyger murder trial, according to court documents.

Guyger, 31, is accused of fatally shooting Botham Jean inside his own apartment on Sept. 6, 2018. Guyger claimed she mistook his apartment for her's — she lived in the same complex, though on a different floor — and thought he was an intruder. He was unarmed.

Guyger was charged with manslaughter three days after the shooting, before a grand jury heard evidence and opted to instead indict her on a murder charge.

The Monday hearing will take place before state District Judge Tammy Kemp, who will preside over the trial beginning Sept. 23, The Dallas Morning News reported. The report said Kemp could rule on a range of issues, including whether witnesses can testify as experts and what evidence can be presented during the trial.

Judge Warns Media About Publishing Evidence in Botham Jean Case

The judge overseeing the murder trial for former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger admonished some members of the local media Thursday for sharing sensitive information last month while the case is under a gag order. (Published Thursday, June 6, 2019)

Attorneys representing Guyger have asked for a change of venue, arguing that she cannot receive a fair and impartial trial in Dallas County because of publicity surrounding the case. Former Dallas County Assistant District Attorney Heath Harris said he suspected the defense plans to use Johnson's Monday testimony as part of the push to move the trial to another North Texas county.

However, Judge Kemp has previously stated that any decision on the change of venue wouldn't be considered until after jury selection is attempted in Dallas County. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Sept. 6 — one year after the shooting.

As NBC 5 reported in July, two subpoena applications showed Johnson must appear in pretrial hearings on Aug. 9 and Aug. 19. Johnson's attorney had objected to the first hearing because Johnson had planned to be out of the country.