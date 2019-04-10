There is an uneasiness in Dallas ahead of a vote expected by state leaders Thursday that could limit property tax growth, potentially cutting the city's budget.

Mayor Mike Rawlings issued a statement Wednesday saying, "If the current Texas House bill regarding revenue caps passes tomorrow, I fear the City of Dallas will be forced to lay off employees or cut key services, including police and fire. The current proposal will prevent us from significantly increasing police officer and firefighter pay or hiring more, as our citizens want."

But president of the Dallas Police Association Mike Mata wasn't quick to jump on board in opposition of the bill, instead speaking out against the Mayor's rhetoric targeting public safety.

"Instead of building deck parks, instead of building bridges, instead of building golf courses, instead of wasting money on big extravagant projects like that, that's where you can cut your money. Stop saying that we're going to have to lose fire and police if the legislature does this," Mata said.

Mata went on to say while he believed the cap could harm some, he didn't believe it's an end all.

The proposal wouldn't cut property taxes, it would only limit how fast they could grow.

It would cap property tax growth for local governments at 2.5% a year. Right now, cities can increase property tax revenue by up to 8%.

Under the proposal, the 2.5% cap could still be exceeded if approved by voters.