Texas Sky Ranger flew over Crystal Lagoon in Prosper Wednesday afternoon and captured video of a group practicing a water performance before the VIP Grand Opening on Friday, June 28.

The Crystal Lagoon at Windsong Ranch in Prosper is set for its VIP Grand Opening on Friday, June 28.

Texas Sky Ranger flew over Crystal Lagoon in Prosper Wednesday afternoon and captured video of a group practicing for a choreographed water performance for the Friday festivities.

The lagoon is the first man-made, crystalline lagoon in North Texas.