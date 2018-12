Dallas Fire Rescue crews are currently working a large fire in the 5200 block of Belmont Avenue. (Published 2 hours ago)

Dallas Fire Rescue crews were called to a large fire at the Iglesia Bautista El Mesias Baptist Church in the 5200 block of Belmont Avenue on Monday night.

Witnesses nearby shot video of the fire, showing thick smoke and flames coming from the building.

Firefighters on scene said they were not aware of any injuries since the church was likely empty at the time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

