Crews Investigating House Explosion in Hurst

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused an explosion at a home in Hurst Monday night.

The explosion happened around 8:15 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Circleview Drive South.

The Hurst Fire Department says there is some structural damage to the house. Crews from ATMOS energy are now headed to the scene to investigate.

Natural gas service to the home has been shut off.

People were inside the home at the time, but no one was injured.

Neighboring homes are not being evacuated at this time.