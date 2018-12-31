Coyote Attacks Small Dog in Frisco - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Coyote Attacks Small Dog in Frisco

The dog will recover from the attack, which happened Saturday morning

By Seth Voorhees

Published 2 hours ago

    Frisco police are telling residents to stay aware after a coyote attacked a small dog Saturday morning -- near where several people have been attacked since October.

    The attack happened on a trail near the intersection of Preston Road and Eldorado Parkway. The dog's owner said it is recovering.

    Officials caught one coyote in the area early in December, but it was not clear whether that was the coyote responsible for the attacks, police said.

    Police advised walkers and joggers to avoid the area and to leave their small pets at home.

