Arlington City Council announced on Friday that a special court hearing for the city's counter-proposal to term limits was canceled and it will not appear on the November ballot.

The Arlington City Council held special meetings earlier this week to discuss term limits.

The last-minute meetings were scheduled in response to a citizen-led measure that, through petitions, placed a proposal on the November ballot that would limit the mayor and council members to three two-year terms, with no opportunity to serve again.

The council's counter-proposal would have allow for three three-year terms with a chance to serve again after taking three years out of office. But a court hearing to get that counter-proposal on the ballot was canceled on Friday meaning the citizen-led measure is the only one that will appear on the November ballot.

