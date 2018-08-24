Counter-Proposal to Arlington Term Limit Will Not be on November Ballot - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Counter-Proposal to Arlington Term Limit Will Not be on November Ballot

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 53 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Counter-Proposal to Arlington Term Limit Will Not be on November Ballot
    NBC 5 News
    Arlington City Hall

    Arlington City Council announced on Friday that a special court hearing for the city's counter-proposal to term limits was canceled and it will not appear on the November ballot.

    The Arlington City Council held special meetings earlier this week to discuss term limits.

    The last-minute meetings were scheduled in response to a citizen-led measure that, through petitions, placed a proposal on the November ballot that would limit the mayor and council members to three two-year terms, with no opportunity to serve again.

    The council's counter-proposal would have allow for three three-year terms with a chance to serve again after taking three years out of office. But a court hearing to get that counter-proposal on the ballot was canceled on Friday meaning the citizen-led measure is the only one that will appear on the November ballot.

    Arlington Council Calls Two Meetings on Term Limits Battle

    [DFW] Arlington Council Calls Two Special Meetings in Ongoing Term Limits Battle

    The push for term limits in Arlington has hit a new point of contention. The city council is scrambling to meet a Monday deadline to get its own alternative term limits measure on the ballot, after a judge issued a temporary restraining order on Wednesday blocking their last attempt. But the last-minute maneuvering has critics even more upset.

    (Published Friday, Aug. 17, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices