Council Votes To Ban Short-Term Rentals In Grapevine

City leaders in Grapevine voted Tuesday night to uphold an ordinance that bans residents from using their homes as short term rentals, also known as Air-BnB's.

The city council listened to hours of public comment for and against the ordinance.

Several residents expressed concerns over the short term rentals, saying so-called "party houses" are causing noise complaints and parking issues.

There were some homeowners who said renting out rooms in their home allowed them to get an alternative source of income and enrich their lives by meeting people from all over the country and the world. Those residents also said their Air-BnB visitors were helpful to the city's economy by spending money on local business.

In the end, the city council voted to uphold the current ordinance, which prohibits short term rentals. It also states homeowners can receive a fine up to $2,000 if found in violation.

However, the city council did say there will be a grace period for homeowners to phase out the use of their short term rentals and the city will focus on an "education first" approach over enforcement.