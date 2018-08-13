Coppell Mailing Facility Remains Closed Due to Hazmat Spill

The United States Postal Service facility in Coppell remains closed due to the hazmat spill that took place last Tuesday.

Our media partners at KRLD reported the spill involved four gallons of Mercury, but the postal service has yet to confirm the cause.

Resident of Carrolton, Irving, Lewisville, Rowlett and Wylie have all said they have not been receiving mail over the past week.

The postal service said it is securing all mail and will deliver it as soon as possible. Postal workers of that facility have been reassigned to nearby facilities.