Contractor Dies After Being Hit by D/FW Airport Skylink Train - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Contractor Dies After Being Hit by D/FW Airport Skylink Train

Published 3 hours ago

    Frank Heinz, NBC 5 News
    DFW Skylink, a bi-directional train system that connects passengers to all terminals inside of Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport.

    A contractor working at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport died early Wednesday after being hit by a Skylink train.

    The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 54-year-old Kenneth Wade, of Hutchins.

    According to the airport Wade was struck by the train while on the guideway at about 1 a.m. Wednesday.

    Wade was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Grapevine for emergency surgery, but he did not survive.

    In a statement airport officials said Wade was working as a contractor for Bombardier, the Skylink manufacturer who maintains the train system.

    The airport extended condolences to Wade's family and said airport police are conducting a thorough investigation.

      

