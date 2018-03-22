DFW Skylink, a bi-directional train system that connects passengers to all terminals inside of Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport.

A contractor working at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport died early Wednesday after being hit by a Skylink train.



The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 54-year-old Kenneth Wade, of Hutchins.



According to the airport Wade was struck by the train while on the guideway at about 1 a.m. Wednesday.



Wade was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Grapevine for emergency surgery, but he did not survive.



In a statement airport officials said Wade was working as a contractor for Bombardier, the Skylink manufacturer who maintains the train system.



The airport extended condolences to Wade's family and said airport police are conducting a thorough investigation.