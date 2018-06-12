A new $1.5 billion mixed-use development is in the works in Lewisville. The project will bring retail, office space, restaurants and apartments, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Construction is underway in Lewisville on a $1.5 billion mixed-use development that will be apart of the Castle Hills community.

Castle Hills sits on 324 acres in Lewisville on State Highway 121 and west of Josey Lane. The new development will be the new urban center of the community.

The first phase of construction includes a nine story office building with 15,000 square feet of retail space on the street level of the building.

Future phases of the project include the construction of 260 apartments and more retail space.

Officer Snatches Up Runaway Toddler From Traffic

A Naperville police officer was caught on cam dashing out from his cruiser to stop a runaway toddler darting through traffic. (Published 3 hours ago)

Development in the Castle Hills area started back in the 1980s. About 4,200 homes make up the community today. There's about 450 acres of empty land that will be developed as part of the mixed-use project.

Developers estimate there's still 10 years of work left before project will be complete.

