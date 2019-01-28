Commission Wants to Move Council Meetings Due to Low Ratings

The company that broadcasts the Dallas City Council agenda meetings wants to move the meetings to a different station to help avoid a decrease in business during prime broadcast hours.

The city's Arts and Culture Advisory Commission wants to broadcast the meetings on the WRR HD-2 channel instead of 101.1 FM, where they are currently being broadcast.

There was an 80 percent decrease in listeners during agenda meetings, which are broadcast on Wednesdays, according to Nielsen data.

Agenda meetings are available for live-audio streaming on the city's website, allowing listeners to skip or select specific parts to listen to.

Council members will vote on the switch at a later date.