More than 2,500 people came to a $10/plate barbecue, sometimes donating much more, to benefit injured officers, Friday, June 1, 2018.

The line for food Friday never stopped at Dallas Police Department's Northeast Substation.

More than 2,500 people came to a fundraiser for DPD officer Crystal Almeida and Home Depot Loss Prevention Officer Scott Painter, who were injured in a deadly shooting at Home Depot April 24. The fundraiser also benefited Officer Joey Arivizu, who suffered a severe head injury while training for a "Guns and Hoses" fundraiser the week before that shooting.

"It was just so awesome for them to see with their own eyes the outpouring of love that the community has for them," said DPD Deputy Chief Avery Moore.

The mood was light, but the reason they were there was not lost. A banner hung over the substation entrance with a photo of Officer Rogelio Santander, who was shot and killed at Home Depot.

"Our job is the serve the public," Moore said. "But none of us sign up to get killed or seriously injured to where we can't perform or serve our families anymore."

The fundraiser asked for a $10/plate donation, but Moore said many who came donated much more than that.