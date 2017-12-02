Community Gathers at Interfaith Memorial Service for Sherin Mathews

While the location of three year old Sherin Mathews’ resting place remains unknown, people in Richardson gathered Saturday for their own memorial service to remember the child they say brought them together, Saturday December 2, 2017.

That interfaith service was held at Christ Community Church right around the corner from the Wesley family home and not far from where Sherin’s body was found back in October.

“Just to know that people from different backgrounds came together for this precious little girl, it really opens my heart,” said Korina Aguilar.

Aguilar says she’s been following Sherin’s story since the day the Amber Alert was issued for her disappearance. At the time, she was at a camp for grieving parents.

“It hits close to home because losing my two daughters is horrible and then to know that someone took the life of their’s, it affects me,” said Aguilar.

She like many others at the vigil had never met Sherin or her family. But through Sherin’s disappearance, the search for her body and eventually time spent praying near the culvert where her body was found, this community grew a little closer thanks to the little girl.

“I think it’s a good thing that we’re coming here together as a community without any culture, race or nationality or anything,” said Jessy Thomas.

Regardless of religion, language, race or any of the other barriers that divide them, people in Richardson are united in their quest to give meaning to a little girl’s life that ended too soon.

Wesley and Sini Matthews, Sherin’s adoptive parents, remain in jail. They are expected to be back in court Tuesday for the continuation of a Child Protective Services hearing to determine if they can regain custody of their biological daughter.