500,000 kids in Haiti will get to enjoy a nutritious, rice-based meal this holiday season. (Published 44 minutes ago)

Compass Christian Church and the Colleyville community came together to pack meals for the annual meal marathon in their efforts to fight hunger around the world.

Their goal is make an impact and bring awareness to the issue.