Fort Worth native Cody Jinks canceled a concert Saturday night in Nacogdoches because of a "threat of violence."

The singer tweeted that it was with "much regret and aggravation" that he and his band would not be performing at the Nacogdoches County Exposition & Civic Center because of the threat.

According to NBC affiliate KETK-TV in Tyler, the threat was received by the Expo Center at about 10 a.m. Saturday The threat was made by telephone, “apparently through an online app,” and made reference to “doing violence during the concert.”

Sheriff Jason Bridges said that his office was working with the FBI, Texas Rangers and Department of Public Safety to investigate the incident.

Jinks said that local and federal officials "are handling" the situation, but the source of the threat has not yet been identified.

Jinks also promised to "make it up" to fans and to keep them updated about when the show will be rescheduled.