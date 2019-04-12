The Cleburne Police Department is looking for a man who exposed himself to children.

The 11-year-old children were riding their bikes around 7 p.m. Wednesday near Sabine Ave. and Park Street in Cleburne when the man approached them. He was holding money in one hand while exposing himself to the children, police say.

The man is described as a Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, older male, short black hair wearing a red shirt and khaki shorts. He was driving a dirty, red, older model, four-door passenger with no identifiers.

Anyone with information regarding this offense can contact Officer Kerri Abbott at 817-645-0972 or kerri.abbott@cleburne.net.

Former NFL Player Cierre Wood Charged With Murder of Child