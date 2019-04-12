Cleburne Police Looking for Man Who Exposed Himself to 11-Year-Olds - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Cleburne Police Looking for Man Who Exposed Himself to 11-Year-Olds

By Taylor Boser

Published 21 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    The Cleburne Police Department is looking for a man who exposed himself to children.

    The 11-year-old children were riding their bikes around 7 p.m. Wednesday near Sabine Ave. and Park Street in Cleburne when the man approached them. He was holding money in one hand while exposing himself to the children, police say.

    The man is described as a Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, older male, short black hair wearing a red shirt and khaki shorts. He was driving a dirty, red, older model, four-door passenger with no identifiers.

    Anyone with information regarding this offense can contact Officer Kerri Abbott at 817-645-0972 or kerri.abbott@cleburne.net.

