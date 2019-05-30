Cleburne Emergency Landing Ends in Stock Pond

Single engine aircraft had to make an emergency landing north of Cleburne in Johnson County early Thursday afternoon.

The pilot of a single-engine plane made an emergency landing in Johnson County Thursday and ended up in a small pond.

According to Lynn Lunsford with the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot of a Lancair LC-41 lost oil pressure followed by engine power, declared an emergency and attempted to land at the Cleburne Airport.

The pilot was unable to make it, however, and decided to try to land in a field northeast of U.S. Highway 67 and Texas 174.

On his way down, the pilot struck some trees before coming to rest in a small stock pond north of Industrial Boulevard, about four miles northeast of the airport.

According to the Johnson County Emergency Management Office, the pilot walked away from the landing unharmed.