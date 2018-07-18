City of Mesquite Announces 'New Vision' For Downtown

The Mesquite City Council announced consensus support this week for a new downtown improvement plan focused on infrastructure, Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

The Mesquite City Council announced consensus support this week for a new downtown improvement plan focused on infrastructure.

The multi-year plan focuses on quieting trafficking patterns, improving pedestrian access and shaping downtown in a way that’s inviting to both locals and visitors.

“It’s about traffic calming, about finding signage directing people to and from downtown,” Bev Abell, Mesquite’s Downtown Development Manager said.

The city said local stakeholders and business owners helped shape the plan which is expected to have finalized designs later this year, with construction starting in 2019.

WATCH: Roaring California Fire Spins Up Waterspout

A raging wildfire in Blythe, California, spun up a waterspout in minutes in footage captured by Chris Mackie on July 15, 2018. (Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018)

“We’d like to see more walk in business, more activity,” Helen Ethridge, who owns a florist shop downtown, said.

Public spaces including gazebos and shaded dinners are expected to be part of the initial construction, along with added parking and lightning along downtown streets.