City of Dallas Computer Systems Affected By Virus

By Kevin Young

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    The city of Dallas is working to fully restore its computer systems after detecting a virus Monday.

    The virus affected the city's computer-aided dispatch system, among other systems, but did not hamper the ability to receive or dispatch 911 calls, according to a statement from a city spokesperson.

    The city's website was down at times on Monday.

    All city computer systems are expected to be fully restored by 6 a.m. Tuesday, the statement continues.

    The city's computer information services team does not believe any customer data was breached, but an assessment into the full extent of the virus continues Monday evening.

