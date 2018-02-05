City of Dallas Computer Systems Affected By Virus

The city of Dallas is working to fully restore its computer systems after detecting a virus Monday.

The virus affected the city's computer-aided dispatch system, among other systems, but did not hamper the ability to receive or dispatch 911 calls, according to a statement from a city spokesperson.

The city's website was down at times on Monday.



All city computer systems are expected to be fully restored by 6 a.m. Tuesday, the statement continues.

The city's computer information services team does not believe any customer data was breached, but an assessment into the full extent of the virus continues Monday evening.