Church Instructor Admits to Sexually Assaulting Children

McKinney Police have arrested a 22-year-old Noel Anderson, who is now facing Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child charges. Investigators say Anderson admitted to sexually assaulting four children between the ages of two and six over the past seven years at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 1020 North Lake Forest Drive in McKinney.

Investigators say Noel Anderson admitted to sexually assaulting four children between the ages of two and six over the past seven years.

Police said Anderson is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 1020 North Lake Forest Drive in McKinney.

Investigators said Anderson found his victims through church activities and meetings and that he also held church responsibilities, such as being the primary instructor for children ages 7 and 8 back in 2014.

Officers are now asking for the public's assistance in identifying and additional victims that may have come in contact with Anderson. If you believe inappropriate contact was made, contact McKinney Police Detective U. Watson at 972-547-2729.

Anderson is currently being held at the Collin County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Church officials released a statement Tuesday night to NBC 5, which you can read below:

"Children are precious, and our hearts go out to the victims and their families. We stand ready to offer love, emotional support and professional counseling for them. We are grateful for their courage in reporting this to law enforcement, and we support the efforts of legal authorities to ensure justice is served in these cases. The Church has been in touch with the authorities and is cooperating with them.

The Church teaches that abuse of any kind is offensive to God and is sinful and wrong. It cannot be tolerated in the Church. We remember the words of Jesus Christ, who taught that harming a child is among the most serious of offenses. Anyone who engages in such behavior is rightfully subject to criminal prosecution and will also face discipline from the Church, including loss of Church membership."