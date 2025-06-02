Wrapping up ‘Maycember?' Take a breather

May is mental health awareness month and if you've felt the stress of all the to-do's of "May-cember," experts say now is a good time to take a breather.

Licensed clinical social worker for TelaDoc, Tiffany Scott says a simple one-minute pause to meditate or reflect on things for which you're grateful can help reset your nervous system.

"When we get into a stressed state, all kinds of things can happen. Our blood pressure can go up. Our muscles get very tight. They get very tense. Our breathing becomes harder, so taking that break and having that calm space, maybe doing some breathing helps our nervous system go from that heightened state back down into its more calm state," said Scott.

Starting a gratitude practice, she says, is a good way to manage stress and anxiety, however, some may feel overwhelmed by the idea.

"The idea behind it is, in that moment, when we have that horrible chemical dump that's making us feel terrible and stressed and awful, to maybe even just pause and appreciate a very simple thing that's going on," said Scott.

Apps, like HappyFeed, can simplify the act of expressing gratitude.

Scott reminds viewers that telemedicine may be a good option for anyone looking for behavioral help but may not have access to an in-person provider.

"You don't have to drive anywhere. You don't have to stand in a long check-in line. You don't have to sit in a crowded waiting room to wait for your appointment. You can easily log on, as long as you're in a stationary, secure place," said Scott.