A 5-year-old boy in Central Texas is recovering after being hit by an 18-wheeler while stepping off a school bus Tuesday afternoon.

KXAN-TV in Austin reported the bus had been stopped at its designated drop-off spot near Elgin when the 18-wheeler approached from behind and swerved, striking the student.

The driver told state troopers he couldn't brake in time when he saw the bus stopped with its flashers on and its stop sign deployed, the report said. He tried to avoid the bus, but ended up striking the boy.

The child was taken by medical helicopter to an Austin-area hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to the report.

State troopers told KXAN the investigation is ongoing. The driver of the 18-wheeler has not been charged.

Elgin is about 25 miles east of Austin.