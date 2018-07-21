Cedar Hill police are asking for help identifying a man accused of aggravated sexual assault with a weapon near the 200 block of Clark Road.

A 23-year-old woman said she was walking to a convenience store when she approached by a man. He led her to a field, located close-by, and displayed a pistol while demanded that she undress, according to police.

The suspect then assaulted the woman and left on foot, according to police.

The victim returned home and contacted police.

The suspect was not located after a full and thorough search of the area was conducted by officers and a Police K9.

The suspect is described as a late-teens or early-20s African-American male, approximately 6'2" and slim.

He is reportedly clean shaven with a short Afro-style hair cut with tattoos on both arms.

He was wearing a black shirt, dark-colored jeans and an American flag patterned bandana, according to police.

Officers ask anyone with information related to the case to contact 972-291-5181.