Cedar Hill Police Looking For Suspect in Taco Bell Armed Robbery - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Cedar Hill Police Looking For Suspect in Taco Bell Armed Robbery

The suspect pulled a gun and demanded money from an employee, police said

By Julian Esparza

Published 33 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Cedar Hill Police Looking For Suspect in Taco Bell Armed Robbery
    Cedar Hill Police Department

    Cedar Hill police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who is accused of robbing a Taco Bell at 395 N. Highway 67.

    The suspect entered Taco Bell and placed an order on June 7. While waiting for the order, the suspect pulled a handgun on an employee and demanded money.

    He fled the scene in a 2014 (or similar) light blue Hyundai Accent hatchback before officers arrived.

    The suspect is a black male wearing a gray hat, red shirt, red pants, and black frame glasses.

    Officer Snatches Up Runaway Toddler From Traffic

    [NATL] Officer Snatches Up Runaway Toddler From Traffic

    A Naperville police officer was caught on cam dashing out from his cruiser to stop a runaway toddler darting through traffic.

    (Published 4 hours ago)

    Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact Cedar Hill police at 972-291-5181.


    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices