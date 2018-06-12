Cedar Hill police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who is accused of robbing a Taco Bell at 395 N. Highway 67.

The suspect entered Taco Bell and placed an order on June 7. While waiting for the order, the suspect pulled a handgun on an employee and demanded money.

He fled the scene in a 2014 (or similar) light blue Hyundai Accent hatchback before officers arrived.

The suspect is a black male wearing a gray hat, red shirt, red pants, and black frame glasses.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact Cedar Hill police at 972-291-5181.





