Caught on Camera: Man Stealing Inflatable Santas

Published 3 hours ago

    Santa Thief Going on the Naughty List

    This morning (Nov. 30, 2018) at 5 a.m. someone stole two 6 ft. Santas off my porch in Junius Heights.

    This is the time of year that inflatables go up in yards across North Texas and that means "Grinches" go to work stealing them, but these days more and more homes are equipped with cameras that capture the thieves in action.

    Like Candace Richerson, she sent video from her home surveillance camera that shows a man stealing not one, but two inflatable Santas from her porch in Dallas' Junius Heights neighborhood.

    The porch is fully lit, and you can see the man walk up, reach behind a bench to unplug the Santas, and pull the deflated 6-foot-tall yard decorations away from the house.

    Richardson said, so far, the thief hasn't been identified.

