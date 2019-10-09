Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations at the Laredo Port of Entry intercepted a significant amount of narcotics over the weekend.

The estimated street value of the narcotics is more than $3.2 million.

“This was an excellent interception by our CBP officers and a great example of the layered enforcement implemented by CBP,” Port Director Albert Flores at the Laredo Port of Entry said. “Our officers maintain strict vigilance as they process thousands of vehicles daily and significant amounts of narcotics are intercepted.”

The seizure occurred on Sunday the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge. CBP officers discovered 161 pounds of alleged liquid methamphetamine inside a 2001 Ford pickup truck during a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and the vehicle.

The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.