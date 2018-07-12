Burglar Caught In The Act, Released, After 40-Minute Wait

It was a surprise that brewers at Dallas' 'Four Corners Brewing Company' say they will never forget. Shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 28th a shirtless, shoeless man snuck in, attempting to steal electronics and tools. (Published 2 hours ago)

It was a surprise that brewers at Dallas’ ‘Four Corners Brewing Company’ say they will never forget. Shortly before 4:00pm on Thursday, June 28th a shirtless, shoeless man snuck in, attempting to steal electronics and tools.

“He was struggling, saying he’s going to kill everybody in here,” Mike Paris, one of the employees there at the time said.

One of Paris’ co-workers held the man down, while Paris and others called 9-1-1. But twenty minutes and three 9-1-1 calls later, police had yet to arrive. One of Paris’ co-workers decided to run to Dallas Police Headquarters, which is about a half-mile from Four Corners Brewing, to ask for help.

“There was an officer at the security checkpoint and he got on the radio and said 'do we have anybody going to 1311 South Ervay?' and about 15 minutes after that is when an officer finally came through,” Paris said.

Stormy Daniels Arrested at Ohio Strip Club

Porn actress Stormy Daniels was arrested at a strip club in Columbus, Ohio. She is accused of illegally touching three vice officers while performing. (Published Thursday, July 12, 2018)

By the time Dallas Police did arrive, publicly available Dallas Police Data shows more than 40-minutes had elapsed since the original 9-1-1 call had been received. And after about 30-minutes of waiting, Paris and his co-workers, fearing for their own safety, had allowed the man to go.

“Somebody could get hurt here and nobody shows up,” Paris said, pointing to the spot where it happened. “And police headquarters are a couple blocks down, it’s not surprising it’s just disheartening,” he continued.

The suspect, later identified by Dallas Police as 26-year-old Kenneth Linthicum, had a warrant issued for his arrest in connection with the burglary on July 10th. But according to Dallas Police, by that time, he was already in jail on an unrelated charge.