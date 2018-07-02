Bridal Shop Closed After Dallas' Ebola Scare Wants Lawsuit Against Texas Hospital Owner Revived - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Bridal Shop Closed After Dallas' Ebola Scare Wants Lawsuit Against Texas Hospital Owner Revived

Coming Attractions Bridal & Formal's lawsuit was dismissed in May

By Jennifer Emily - The Dallas Morning News

Published 7 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Bridal Shop Closed After Dallas' Ebola Scare Wants Lawsuit Against Texas Hospital Owner Revived
    NBC 5 News
    Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital will be checking its emergency room protocol after releasing the man diagnosed with Ebola in Dallas.

    A shuttered Ohio bridal shop is asking the Texas Supreme Court to revive its lawsuit claiming a local hospital chain was negligent in handling care for an Ebola patient in 2014 and caused the store to go out of business.

    Coming Attractions Bridal & Formal's lawsuit was dismissed in May after the 5th Court of Appeals in Dallas said the shop failed to provide expert testimony needed to support its claims against Texas Health Resources.

    In a court filing, the bridal shop said the lower appellate court erred in treating the store's allegations as a health care liability claim.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

    Thousands Across US Protest Zero-Tolerance Immigration Policies

    [NATL] Thousands Across US Protest Zero-Tolerance Immigration Policies

    Thousands of demonstrators gathered in cities across the U.S. to protest the Trump administration's separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

    (Published Saturday, June 30, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices