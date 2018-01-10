Authorities in Rockwall are investigating a suspicious device found on a road Wednesday morning. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018)

A suspicious device found on in Rockwall Wednesday morning turned out to be harmless.

According to police, a driver reported seeing a piece of PVC pipe on North Lakeshore Drive near Masters Boulevard. The pipe had black electrical tape on both ends and what appeared to be a drill bit sticking out of one end.

As a precaution, the Garland Police Department bomb squad was dispatched to remove the pipe, which turned out to be used to store drill bits.

Police speculate the pipe may have fallen out of a construction worker's truck.



During the investigation, Lakeshore Drive was closed in the area.

People living in the neighborhood were notified, but were not told to evacuate, police said. Nearby Hartman Elementary School, in the Rockwall Independent School District, was also notified as a precaution.

