Carrollton police are asking for the public's help identifying an infant found deceased, buried in a flower pot at a cemetery.

According to police, a caretaker at Perry Cemetery found the body while removing soil from an "out of place" flower pot on March 11.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner determined the child was girl, weighing about 6 pounds. She was born somewhere between 34 weeks gestation and full term and still had her umbilical cord attached.

The girl's race could not definitively be determined and investigators are awaiting further test results to determine whether she was born alive.

"Information from the reporting caretaker indicates the flowerpot was placed in the Perry Cemetery sometime between Wednesday, Feb. 27 and Saturday, March 2," police said.

Officials with the department said they are working to identify the child to ensure a proper burial.

Anyone with information about the child or her mother please contact Detective Jennifer Cackler at 972-466-3324, or by email at Jennifer.Cackler@CityofCarrollton.com.