Bishop Michael Curry Speaks at Hutto Detention Facility

Bishop Michael Curry, who gained international fame after his sermon at the royal wedding in May went viral, spoke to about 500 Episcopalians and city officials in Taylor, Texas on Sunday. (Published 2 hours ago)

Bishop Michael Curry, who gained international fame after his sermon at the royal wedding in May went viral, spoke to a crowd of Episcopalians and city officials in Taylor, Texas on Sunday.

Curry preached at a prayer service outside the T. Don Hutto Residential Center, a detention facility where non-U.S. citizens stay awaiting the outcome of their immigration status.

The service was held to show solidarity with women who are incarcerated in the facility.



Curry, the presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, and thousands of church members are in Austin this week to attend their church's general convention, which takes place every three years.

Four Boys Rescued From Thai Cave