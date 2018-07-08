Bishop Michael Curry Speaks at Hutto Detention Facility - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Bishop Michael Curry Speaks at Hutto Detention Facility

The service was a show of solidarity for the women incarcerated in the facility

By Julian Esparza

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Bishop Michael Curry Speaks at Hutto Detention Facility

    Bishop Michael Curry, who gained international fame after his sermon at the royal wedding in May went viral, spoke to about 500 Episcopalians and city officials in Taylor, Texas on Sunday. (Published 2 hours ago)

    Bishop Michael Curry, who gained international fame after his sermon at the royal wedding in May went viral, spoke to a crowd of Episcopalians and city officials in Taylor, Texas on Sunday.

    Curry preached at a prayer service outside the T. Don Hutto Residential Center, a detention facility where non-U.S. citizens stay awaiting the outcome of their immigration status.

    The service was held to show solidarity with women who are incarcerated in the facility.

    Curry, the presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, and thousands of church members are in Austin this week to attend their church's general convention, which takes place every three years.

    Four Boys Rescued From Thai Cave

    [NATL] Four Boys Rescued From Thai Cave

    Four young soccer players were evacuated from a Thai cave after their team and coach became stranded when they went exploring in the cave more than two weeks ago.

    (Published Sunday, July 8, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices