Beef Stew Products Sold at HEB Stores Recalled

The Swift Beef Company has recalled close to 5,000 pounds of beef stew product after pieces of plastic and metal were found inside some packages.

The recall includes the following items:

Cases containing six 5-lb. bulk cryovac plastic bags containing fresh beef stew meat intended for HEB grocery store retailer re-package. The affected case code is 69404.

Re-packaged various weight beef stew meat trays that also contain separately wrapped vegetables. The meat trays are marked with establishment 7231 on the side of the tray.

Re-packaged various weight beef stew labeled as HEB brand: Beef Stew Meat Tenderized RP, Beef Stew Meat RP, Beef Stew Meat VP, Beef Stew Meat-CR VP, Beef Stew Meat Tenderized VP, Beef Stew Meat CP, and Beef Stew Kit.

The products being recalled have the establishment number "EST. 3D" next to the USDA mark of inspection or Est. 7231 on the side of the tray.

The products were shipped to HEB stores across Texas.

So far there have been no reports of injury or sickness from eating this product.