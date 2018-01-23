Reports of headaches and nausea that prompted an evacuation of a North Texas hospital Tuesday morning were caused by sewer gas, fire officials say.

The Kaufman County Office of Emergency Management tweeted at about 12:45 p.m. that Baylor Scott & White Emergency Center in Forney, at 757 E. U.S. Highway 80, was being evacuated.

The Forney Fire Department told NBC 5 that at about 8:45 a.m. several people in the medical offices adjacent to Baylor's ER began reporting an odor was giving them headaches and making them feel ill.



The OEM said the entire building was evacuated and some patients were being transported to other hospitals. Throughout the ordeal, no injuries were reported other than the headaches and nausea.



Dallas Fire-Rescue told NBC 5 they were called to assist in determining the source of the odor -- which was eventually determined to be sewer gas, according to Forney Fire Chief Rick Townsend.

Townsend said the medical facility, which is about 15 miles east of Dallas, will be "aired out" overnight and will reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The Forney Fire Department, Dallas Fire-Rescue, Kaufman County OEM and CareFlite all assisted in the evacuation, transport of patients and identification of the gas.