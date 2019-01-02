Back Yard Scheme Used to Steal From Fort Worth Woman

Fort Worth Police are looking for two people who used a made-up story to steal from a woman inside her own home.
Investigators said a Hispanic male, wearing a reflective safety vest, knocked on the woman's door along Lipps Drive in the Edgecliff Village neighborhood.
The man told the woman he was trimming trees next door and some branches fell in her yard and he needed to grab them.
While the man distracted the woman in the back yard, a second person wearing a white Adidas ball cap entered the front door and stole items from the woman's purse.
If you have any information about the crime, call Detective Harwell with the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-884-3522.