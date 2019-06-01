Baby Hippo Makes Public Debut at Dallas Zoo

A hippo born about two weeks ago at the Dallas Zoo made its public debut Saturday morning alongside its mother, Boipelo.

Boipelo and the calf first explored the Dallas Zoo's Simmons Hippo Outpost in private Friday morning, so the calf could get acclimated to its surrounding, a spokesperson for the zoo said.

The calf and its mom swam laps Friday, with the baby often climbing onto its mothers back to get a breath of air, according to the zoo. The calf also ventured away from Boipelo and swam on its own.

Dallas Zoo members had the chance to see the calf at 8 a.m. Saturday, while the general public entered at 9 a.m., when the zoo regularly opens.

The hippo, born May 14, does not have a name yet because it has stayed close by its mother's side -- so zoo staff has not been able to definitively determine the calf's gender.

"This calf has captured our hearts, and we're thrilled to now be able to give the public a chance to watch this baby grow, explore and continue to bond with mom. Boipelo's mothering instincts remain spot-on, and the baby is clearly ready to meet its adoring fans," said Harrison Edell, Dallas Zoo's Executive Vice President of Animal Care and Conservation. "This debut in the habitat is the culmination of weeks-worth of planning and constant evaluation by the hippo team. But it's also the first of many milestones we're looking forward to with baby and mom."