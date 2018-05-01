Baby Giraffe Born at Dallas Zoo

There’s a new baby in town -- standing at 5-foot-9 and weighing 130 lbs.

The Dallas Zoo announced Monday the birth of a giraffe calf to mom Chrystal. The baby, whose gender has not been revealed, was born about 11 p.m. April 25 after a two and a half hour delivery. The baby giraffe started standing, walking and nursing after about 45 minutes.

The mother and baby continue to bond behind the scene where they’ll be until the baby’s debut.

The baby’s gender is expected to be revealed later this week, zoo officials said.