Baboon Escapes Cage at San Antonio Airport

A baboon escaped from its cage Monday afternoon at San Antonio International Airport, where it was on its way to a local animal sanctuary, officials say.

Officials say the baboon is now isolated after running around in a baggage area where animals are checked after they come off of flights.

In a statement, American Airlines said officials from the San Antonio Zoo are on site to "ensure the safety and well-being as he continues his journey to his new home at the primate sanctuary."

Read the full statement from American Airlines below.

"After the arrival of American Airlines 1014 from Chicago O’Hare, a monkey that was en route to a local animal sanctuary and refuge in the San Antonio-area inadvertently became free of his cage. He is currently in an isolated area where it is safe, away from all of our team members and customers. We are working closely with the San Antonio Aviation Department and officials from the San Antonio Zoo. Officials from the zoo are now onsite to ensure his safety and wellbeing as he continues his journey to his new home at the primate sanctuary."