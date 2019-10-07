A man who testified in the Amber Guyger murder trial died Friday night after he was found shot multiple times at a Dallas apartment complex, police say. (Published Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019)

Dallas' mayor has asked the public to avoid speculating about the fatal shooting of a key witness in the recent trial of former police officer Amber Guyger, who was convicted of murder in the killing of her upstairs neighbor, Botham Jean.

Mayor Eric Johnson said on Twitter on Sunday that he trusts the police will conduct a thorough investigation into the killing of Joshua Brown and that people should "refrain from speculation" in the meantime.

Brown, 28, was killed on Friday, just three days after a jury convicted Guyger of murder for the September 2018 shooting. She said after working a long shift, she mistook his apartment for her own and thought Jean was a burglar.

Brown lived in the same apartment complex, though authorities said he was gunned down in a different one. Police Chief U. Renee Hall said Sunday that her department had no suspects in Brown's killing.

Botham Jean's neighbor Joshua Brown takes the stand in the murder trial of Amber Guyger. Brown became emotional while on the stand and said he often heard Jean signing gospel or Drake songs while walking to or from his apartment. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019)

A Jean family attorney, Lee Merritt, posted a statement on Twitter that said he had spoken with Brown's mother and "she is devastated."

Brown was a key witness at Guyger's trial. He testified that on the night of the killing, he was in a hallway on the fourth floor, where he and Jean lived, and that he heard what sounded like "two people meeting by surprise" and then two gunshots.

At times during his testimony, Brown became emotional and used his T-shirt and tissue to wipe away tears. He said he had met Jean, a 26-year-old accountant from the Caribbean island nation of St. Lucia, for the first time earlier that day.

Brown testified that he was from Jacksonville, Florida, and had moved to Texas in 2008 before he left to attend the University of South Florida, where he played football from 2012 to 2013, according to the Dallas Morning News.

"Joshua was a much loved and valued member of our football program and athletic family and his loss is felt by many whose lives he positively touched," USF said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to Joshua's family, friends and loved ones during this very difficult time."

Last year, Brown was shot in the foot and a 25-year-old man was killed in a shooting outside of a nightclub, the newspaper reported.

